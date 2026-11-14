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Hanover Township Hit-And-Run Driver Flees After Hitting Bicyclist at Dawn
By Olivia Adams,2 days ago
A bicyclist was struck and left for the side of the road early Friday morning in Hanover Township, and the driver who hit them took off toward the Crossroads area without stopping. Police say officers were called to the 100 block of Oxford Street at about 5:40 a.m. for a vehicle-versus-bicycle crash, and EMS crews rushed the injured rider to a nearby hospital while the driver was nowhere to be found.
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