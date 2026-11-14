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Titusville Man Jailed After Allegedly Threatening to Shoot Dad, Burn Plum Township House
By Samantha Davis,2 days ago
A 43-year-old Titusville man is locked up in Venango County Prison after Pennsylvania State Police say he threatened to assault and shoot his father, then threatened to burn down a neighboring house, during a domestic blowup in Plum Township earlier this month. Shawn Allen Blake was arraigned on four counts of misdemeanor terroristic threats and four counts of misdemeanor harassment following the November 2 incident at a Meadville Road residence.