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Albany VA Nurses Rally, Say Six-Person Staff Gap Puts Veterans at Risk
By Brooke Baranski,2 days ago
Albany Stratton VA Medical Center — Site of Nurses’ Staffing Dispute. Nurses and veterans gathered outside Albany Stratton VA Medical Center Friday to demand better staffing, improved working conditions, and an end to mandatory overtime, describing a workplace where colleagues are routinely pulled from their own units to patch holes elsewhere in the hospital. Organizers said the rally was meant to put a human face on what they called a chronic staffing crunch affecting veterans' care.
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