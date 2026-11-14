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Citizens get an inside look at Madera PD
By Julian Ornelas,12 days ago
This week’s Citizens Academy met at the City of Madera Police Department to get an inside look at what it takes for Madera PD to make sure the city stays safe. During the presentation led by Chief Gino Chiaramonte and Commander Josiah Arnold, Citizens Academy class members learned about the ins and outs of the Madera Police Department. The presentation started with the department’s mission, which is to be devoted to family and community through superior service and partnerships.