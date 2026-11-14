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Freeze warning issued for some North Carolina, South Carolina counties in Charlotte region
By Cassidy Johncox,2 days ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A freeze warning was issued for early Sunday morning for multiple counties in the Charlotte region. The National Weather Service issued a freeze warning for Anson and Richmond counties in North Carolina from 1 a.m. to 8 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 15. A freeze warning was also issued for Chesterfield and Lancaster for 1 a.m. to 9 a.m. Sunday.
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