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Kentucky Wildcats’ Wildcat Lands New Friskies Partnership
By Brett Peeples Jr.,2 days ago
The Kentucky Wildcats have a new partnership on their team. The Wildcats’ mascots, Wildcat is joining Friskies’ Certified Frisky roster of feline mascots. Kentucky’s mascot will be wearing a Friskies patch on their jerseys. You will see that patch on him at every event and every game that they are at. This is a really good partnership for Kentucky; Friskies has been successful in its partnerships with feline mascots.