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The Old El Paso Sun Bowl
By Richard E. Dayoub,2 days ago
Holidays are coming up, and for this episode of El Paso Prime Time, host Richard Dayoub from Thunderbird Management welcomes Bernie Olivas, Executive Director of the Sun Bowl Association, to talk about the new Old El Paso Sun Bowl football game that will be happening by the end of this year. Bernie also talks about the development of the relationship with their new title sponsor, Old El Paso, and dives into the Glasheen, Valle & Inderman Injury Lawyers Sun Bowl Parade happening on November 26th that features floats under the theme: "Famous Sports and Movie Scenes".
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