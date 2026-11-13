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SEC Proposes Sweeping Overhaul of Executive Compensation Disclosure Rules
By Colleen HartNicholas LaSpinaLouis RamboAndrea S. RattnerSeth SafraDavid B. Teigman,11 days ago
On November 13, 2026, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) issued a 542-page release proposing significant amendments to the executive and director compensation disclosure requirements for U.S. publicly traded companies. According to the SEC, the proposal is designed to make the rules more principles-based and to reduce compliance burdens, while maintaining the disclosure of material information to investors. If adopted, it would be the most significant change to executive compensation disclosure since the overhaul of the disclosure rules in 2006, which, among other things, introduced the Compensation Discussion and Analysis (CD&A) and modernized the Summary Compensation Table. The SEC’s proposing release and related fact sheet are available on the SEC’s website.