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The shirt goes back, the story stays: Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal’s impossible goodbye
2 days ago
On 5 November 2026, Cristiano Ronaldo announced that he was handing back Portugal’s No. 7 jersey for good. Not the trophies. Not the records. Not the memories. Just a shirt. For 23 years, he had worn his country’s colours through victories, defeats, miracles and heartbreaks. He had played 234 matches, scored 146 goals and turned himself into one of the faces of Portuguese football history.