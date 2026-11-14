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Helicopter Expected to Lift New Landing Sign Atop Birmingham's Old AT&T Tower
By Meredith Yazzie,2 days ago
Downtown Birmingham streets were scheduled to close Saturday for a planned helicopter lift of a new sign atop the former AT&T City Center, marking another shift in the city's changing skyline. The building, a 30-story office tower built in 1972, is set to become known as Landing at The 600, with the housing company's branding planned high above downtown.
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