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19 Retro Casseroles From the Corningware Days
By Annie,2 days ago
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy. Retro casseroles came out of the oven in a Corningware dish with little blue flowers on the side, and they fed a whole family for one pan’s worth of dishes. That math still works. This list brings back 19 casseroles that never really left, like no peek chicken, broccoli chicken casserole, French onion casserole, stuffed cabbage casserole, chile relleno casserole, and more.