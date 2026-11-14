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The Exorcist: Martyrs Test Screening Leak Hails Mike Flanagan's Movie As "One Of The Scariest Ever Made"
3 days ago
Next March, Academy Award nominee Scarlett Johansson fronts The Exorcist: Martyrs, an unsettling new chapter in one of the most storied titles in cinema history from genre auteur Mike Flanagan, the creator of acclaimed series The Haunting of Hill House, The Fall of the House of Usher, Midnight Mass, and Carrie, as well as the films Doctor Sleep, The Life of Chuck, Hush, and Gerald's Game.