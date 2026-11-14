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Chesterfield Shooting Kills Man Near Brandermill, Witness Tip Leads to Arrest
By Mia Armenta,2 days ago
Old Hundred Rd. & Brandermill Pkwy. — Reported Intersection of Fatal Shooting. A man is dead after a shooting near the intersection of Old Hundred Road and Brandermill Parkway in Chesterfield County, and police say a bystander who witnessed the attack helped them track down the suspect within hours. Officers took a man into custody without incident in the 800 block of Charter Colony Parkway, just a short distance from where the shooting happened.