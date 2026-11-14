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Lubbock Lands $19.1M State Grant to Build Texas Tech's Next-Gen Computing Cluster
By Dylan Foley,2 days ago
Texas Tech University is getting a $19,108,579 state grant to build a next-generation computing cluster in Lubbock, Governor Greg Abbott announced Friday. The money comes from the Texas Semiconductor Innovation Fund and is meant to push the university further into chip-related research and development. According to KCBD, Abbott's office confirmed...