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HeartByrne Books an 8:45 p.m. New Year's Eve Set at ACL Live
By Sophie Leclerc,2 days ago
Austin's New Year's Eve calendar just picked up a Talking Heads night. HeartByrne is scheduled for Austin City Limits Live on December 31, 2026, with an 8:45 p.m. start. The date and time come from a CultureMap Austin listing published November 13. The room is Austin City Limits Live, also billed as ACL Live and 3TEN ACL Live, at 310 W Willie Nelson Blvd.
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