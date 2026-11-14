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Bengals' Andrei Iosivas: Won't return for Week 10
By RotoWire Staff,2 days ago
Iosivas (thumb) has been downgraded from doubtful to out for Sunday's game against the Steelers. Iosivas was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday, but he was tagged as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Steelers despite logging full practices Thursday and Friday. He'll remain on IR for at least one more game, and his next chance to play is Week 11 against the Commanders on Monday, Nov. 23.