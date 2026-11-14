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Gov. Cox says Utahns are frustrated, midterms reflect desire for normalcy
By University Journal Staff,11 days ago
Gov. Spencer Cox responded to the recent midterm results in his monthly press conference. The Democratic party held landslide victories and turned 44 seats in the House. Cox said now that Republicans no longer have the supermajority he is hopeful the Democratic and Republican parties will work together more. He also thanked all the candidates in the election and all those involved including election workers, clerks, volunteers and Deidre Henderson, the Lt. Governor, and her office.
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