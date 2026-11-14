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Rod Walker: In division where every team seems headed South, this feels like a must-win for Saints
By ROD WALKER,13 days ago
If you thought Jim Mora’s “playoffs” rant 25 years ago was entertaining, one can only imagine what he would say about the NFC South standings today. Mora — the former New Orleans Saints coach who was coaching the Indianapolis Colts at the time of that famous tirade — was speaking about the Colts on that November day in 2001.