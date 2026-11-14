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Opinion | Dear newly elected Democrats: Start with campaign finanace
By Nick Hylla,2 days ago
The first step is often the hardest. If you have proposed marriage to someone, you know the feeling. If you’ve apologized for something you’ve done, you’ve also had the experience. In both proposals and apologies, once the first step is taken new opportunities arise. With this in mind, I’m writing with some unsolicited advice for the new political leadership in Wisconsin.
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