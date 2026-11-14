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Alabama Football vs. Vanderbilt: First Half Impressions
By Brent Taylor,2 days ago
If you came into this game thinking that Alabama would be geared up and ready to play, you were sorely mistaken (at least on offense). The Tide opened with an anemic three-and out after a couple of failed run plays, and OC Ryan Grubb decided not to run the ball again for 3 drives. QB Keelon Russell played the whole half despite reports yesterday saying he was likely going to miss the game with an ankle injury. Interestingly, he didn’t really seem slowed by the injury, though he did slip in the backfield on multiple occasions.