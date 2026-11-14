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Day 2: How to watch and track the 2026 NXR Midwest Cross Country Championships live!
By Mellissa Henry,2 days ago
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (Nov. 14) — The elite high school cross country spotlight shifts to the Wabash Valley on Saturday and Sunday, as the nation’s premier harriers descend on the historic LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course for the 2026 Nike Cross Regional (NXR) Midwest Championships. You can watch live webcast and on-demand videos on RunnerSpace with a subscription.