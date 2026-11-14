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LSU-Texas predictions: Our LSU beat team picks the winner of a high-stakes SEC clash
By SCOTT RABALAIS, JON BLAU, KOKI RILEYREED DARCEY,13 days ago
Our LSU beat team picks the winner of a game against Texas that coach Lane Kiffin’s Tigers can’t afford to lose. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Tiger Stadium. Two very similar teams. Tough defenses with great pass rushes. Offenses that are a danger to opponents and themselves. To win, LSU needs to force more turnovers from Arch Manning than Texas does from Sam Leavitt. And special teams must be more special. I’m looking at you, punt unit. In a grinder, LSU breaks a 17-17 tie with a Scott Starzyk field goal late and holds on for a critical win.