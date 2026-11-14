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Lakers Could Cut Bronny James to Make Room for Reunion With D’Angelo Russell
By Adel Ahmad,2 days ago
A few games into his third season in the NBA, Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James hasn’t carried over the momentum he captured late last season into the new year. James, 22, has had a rough going so far in the 2026-27 season, and he is part of the reason why head coach JJ Redick hasn’t been pleased with the team’s back up guard rotation, especially down the stretch of games. There continue to be calls among some fans for the Lakers to move on from James, who has a team option for the 2027-28 season.