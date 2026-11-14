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Mountaineers ascend to first Class 2A boys soccer state title in inaugural CHSAA season
By James Nokes,2 days ago
COLORADO SPRINGS — Luke Sri and Giovanni Chilelli proved that sometimes being in the right place at the right time is all it takes. Sri scored a brace and Chilelli added a second-half tally as No. 5 seed St. John Paul the Great (15-2-2) captured its first state championship in its inaugural CHSAA season with a 3-0 victory over Crested Butte in the Class 2A title match on Saturday at Weidner Field.