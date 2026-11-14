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Azula Cosplay From Avatar: The Last Airbender by Lada Lyumos — 8 Photos
By Vladislav Nikolaev,3 days ago
Cosplayer Lada Lyumos has unveiled a new cosplay featuring an older version of Princess Azula from the animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender. Azula is the crown princess of the Fire Nation and one of the main antagonists of the iconic 2005 series Avatar: The Last Airbender. She is known as a brilliant strategist, a master manipulator, and an exceptionally gifted firebender who outclassed all of her peers from a young age.