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New Crazy Taxi: World Tour Trailer Showcases India
By Vladislav Nikolaev,2 days ago
SEGA has teamed up with IGN to drop an exclusive new trailer for the arcade racer Crazy Taxi: World Tour, spotlighting its fifth and final destination: India. India rounds out the game's globe-trotting roster, joining the previously revealed maps for the US West Coast, Germany, Japan, and Brazil. The story follows cabbie Axel as he sets off on a worldwide journey to track down his stolen ride and take down a mysterious organization wreaking havoc across the globe.