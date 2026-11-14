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Gushing Over Magical Girls Season 2 Anime Confirms Returning Main Cast and Staff in Birthday Reveal Video
By Megan Carla,13 days ago
Gushing Over Magical Girls turned a character's birthday into a full season announcement. The anime marked Magia Baiser's birthday on Saturday with a reveal video in which Baiser herself hijacked the celebration to announce that Season 2 will air in 2027, alongside an ultra teaser visual and confirmation that the main cast and core staff are all returning.