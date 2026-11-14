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Obituary: Marc Anthony Epard
By Lawrence Community,2 days ago
Marc Anthony Epard was the first son of George and June (Kear) Epard, born in Colby KS on December 22, 1955. He grew up on their family farmstead east of Colby. During his childhood through early teens Marc and his younger brother Jay went on the road each summer with their parents to harvest wheat from Texas to North Dakota. In high school, Marc’s math teacher recognized in him an analytical mind attuned to math and problem-solving and set him on the path that would become his lifelong passion and work—engineering focused for most of his career on software development. He traveled to Fort Hays State University weekly through high school to run punch cards through the massive mainframe there, which likely had less computing power than his Apple Watch had today. Marc completed his basic courses at Colby Community College (CCC), also working as a student groundskeeper there and forming lifelong friendships. He went on to achieve an engineering degree from Kansas State University.