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Mendota Council to make decision on city pool Monday
By John Small,2 days ago
The future of the Mendota City pool may be determined at Monday night's Council meeting. The agenda includes discussion and a decision on the structure built in 1958. At a September meeting, Mayor Dave Boelk said, for a new pool, 15 year bond figures amount to 5 to 7 million dollars. For the owner of a $200,000 house, taxes would increase at least $200 dollars per year.
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