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Big Boom AJ & Big Justice Share New Clip Ahead of AEW Full Gear, Travel Update Due to FAA Issues
By Jeffrey Harris,2 days ago
As previously reported, Big Boom AJ and QT Marshall issued a challenge to RPG Vice on this week’s ROH on HonorClub for tonight at AEW Full Gear 2026. In a video shared on social media yesterday, Big Boom AJ and Big Justice declared they’re coming to bring the boom to Full Gear. Also, AJ is looking for payback on Trent Beretta for knocking AJ down at last year’s Full Gear.