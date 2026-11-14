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White Sedan Hits South LA Man, 28, Then Flees - $25K Reward Offered
By Gabriela Martinez,2 days ago
W. 62nd St. & Grand Ave. — Approximate Site of Pedestrian Hit-and-Run A 28-year-old man was left with severe injuries after a white four-door sedan struck him in the roadway on West 62nd Street near Grand Avenue in South Los Angeles and kept going without stopping. The crash happened around 12:20 a.m. on August 17, and months later, investigators still haven't identified the driver.