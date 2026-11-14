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A Man Who Wasn’t a Rental Employee Took the Keys at a Madison Return Lot, Then the Car
2 days ago
A man at the return lot at 4000 International Lane in Madison, Wis., told a customer who had just dropped off a rental car that he would "take care of the rest," and the customer left the keys with him. He was not an employee, and the car is gone. WMTV15 News reported the theft on Nov. 11, and the Madison Police Department's incident reports page lists it as "Man steals vehicle while posing as rental car employee," dated Nov. 9.