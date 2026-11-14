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Vikings Men’s Basketball Fall to Westchester in 73-70 Thriller
12 days ago
TROY, N.Y. - Hudson Valley Community College saw a late lead slip away Saturday as Westchester Community College rallied for a 73-70 victory at the McDonough Sports Complex. The Vikings fell to 2-3 overall and 1-1 in regional play, while Westchester improved to 4-0. Hudson Valley led by as many as 12 points in the second half and shot 45.8% from the field, but Westchester scored 27 points off 19 Viking turnovers and held a 45-38 rebounding advantage. The visitors also converted 11 of 13 free throws, compared with the Vikings' 10-of-19 performance at the line.