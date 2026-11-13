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Gloucester Daily Times: A photographic love letter to a Gloucester park and its visitors
10 days ago
Anne Rearick, equipped with her camera, set out to capture the spirit of Gloucester’s Stage Fort Park, where she met with the unexpected over and over again. The 60-acre oceanfront park is home to the historic settlement begun more than 400 years ago, along with beaches, picnic tables, shaded trees, enormous granite boulders, and even a visitor center with rocking chairs on its expansive water-facing porch.