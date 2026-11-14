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UEFA Nations League Preview: France vs. Türkiye
By Manuel Meza,2 days ago
France will host Türkiye this Sunday, November 15, at Matmut Atlantique in Bordeaux for the sixth and final matchday of the UEFA Nations League group stage. Zinedine Zidane’s side has put itself in a difficult position after suffering a 3-1 defeat to Italy on Thursday, November 12. As a result, if France loses to Türkiye, it will no longer control their own qualification hopes for the quarterfinals. France currently has 10 points, level with Italy after five matches, with a record of three wins, one draw, and one loss. Belgium is close behind with nine points from three wins and two defeats.