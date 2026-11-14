undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
How does Seattle Seahawks’ offense look with Drew Lock at quarterback for Week 10 matchup against Las Vegas Raiders?
By Matt Holder,2 days ago
Week 10 features an old-school AFC West rivalry as the then-Oakland, now Las Vegas Raiders and Seattle Seahawks had plenty of noteworthy divisional battles in the ‘80s and ‘90s before the NFL’s realignment that pushed Seattle into the NFC. To preview this weekend’s matchup, Silver and Black Pride reached out to our friends at Field Gulls, and John Gilbert was kind enough to answer a few questions about the Seahawks for Raider Nation.