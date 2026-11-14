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Fake luxury, real charges: Second woman busted in Palm Beach County knockoff handbag sting
By Grace Bellinghausen,2 days ago
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — A second woman accused of peddling fake designer handbags at upscale events was arrested Thursday after an undercover shopping sting. According to a probable cause affidavit from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, 62-year-old Jodi Goldberg of Boca Raton was arrested on Thursday after detectives allegedly caught her selling counterfeit designer merchandise at an event in Palm Beach Gardens.