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Hanoi Rocks Gather Their Classic Years in ‘The Complete Collection 1981-1984’ Box Set, Out Now
2 days ago
Finnish rock superstars Hanoi Rocks have released The Complete Collection 1981-1984, a 6LP and 6CD deluxe boxset of their influential first five studio albums, out now via BMG. The set gathers the band’s much-fabled albums Bangkok Shocks, Saigon Shakes, Hanoi Rocks (1981), Oriental Beat (2022 “The RE(AL)MIX”), Self Destruction Blues...