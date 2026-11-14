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Alex Warren Brings ‘Finding (More) Family On The Road’ to Jacksonville’s VyStar Arena, April 13
2 days ago
Grammy-nominated, chart-topping, multi-platinum artist Alex Warren is bringing his Finding (More) Family On The Road World Tour back to North America this spring — including a stop in Jacksonville. Warren plays VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on Tuesday, April 13, with Bebe Stockwell supporting. Promoted by Live Nation, the 26-city...
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