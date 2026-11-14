undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Emberance to debut at Hilton resort
By Staff,13 days ago
In late fall, Hilton Phoenix Resort at The Peak, 7677 N. 16th St., will debut Emberance, a new restaurant inspired by the flavors, landscapes and culinary traditions of the Sonoran Desert. The 7,366-square-foot standalone restaurant will bring a “refined yet approachable dining experience to Phoenix, celebrating Arizona growers and producers,” according to Pivotal Group, which acquired the resort in 2024.