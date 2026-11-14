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Catch Of The Week: A Ransomware Gang Says It Hacked Vanderbilt
By Carol A. Clark,2 days ago
This week’s catch probably won’t land in your inbox, but it’s worth knowing about. A ransomware gang called BYOD says it broke into Vanderbilt University in Nashville. Worth noting - if true, it’s also the same group that claimed an attack on the University of New Mexico Health Sciences Center earlier this fall, which makes it a little closer to home than a Tennessee campus might seem.