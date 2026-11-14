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Jennie Garth Tells Santa Monica Crowd She Spent 50 Years Doubting Herself
By Jake Rodriguez,2 days ago
Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows — Venue Of Inspirational Women Forum. Jennie Garth stood before a ballroom at the Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows Thursday and told the crowd she spent half a century doubting her own value. “At 50, I spent 50 years of my life just not believing in myself and putting my worth into someone else's hands,” the actress said, as the sixth annual LA Times Studios Inspirational Women Forum and Leadership Awards brought a full day of panel discussions and an evening awards dinner to Santa Monica.