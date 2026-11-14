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Trumbull County's $11M Grand River Shooting Range Reopens With 102 New Lanes
By Gavin Ortiz,2 days ago
Grand River Wildlife Area — Reported Site Of Reopened Shooting Range. The public shooting range at Grand River Wildlife Area in Bristolville reopened on Nov. 11 after a multiyear renovation, giving Trumbull County hunters, target shooters and archers a rebuilt facility with far more capacity than before. The range now includes 102 covered rifle and pistol lanes, a shotgun range with clay throwers, and both static and field archery courses.
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