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A few snow showers for the west and north, otherwise another quiet weekend
By Sean Romeo,13 days ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - There will be a few snow showers around for some of the far western reaches as well as the north but they won’t amount to much accumulation if any on both Saturday and Sunday. Otherwise it will be a generally quiet and cool weekend for most. Highs will be in the 40s with lows in the 20s and mostly cloudy skies across the board. Next week will also start off quite quiet as well with very little precipitation in the foreseeable future.