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Late surge not enough as Javelinas drop season opener
12 days ago
Tulsa, OK - Texas A&M-Kingsville dropped its season opener to Northeastern State University, , Friday from the Tulsa Tip-Off Classic. The Javelinas (0-1, 0-0 LSC) trailed the Riverhawks (1-0, 0-0 MIAA) by just three points early in the second half before Northeastern State ripped off a 18-7 run to go up by double-figures in the second half which all but put the game out of reach for the Javelinas. Friday's loss was the first time the Javelinas dropped a season-opener since the 2021-22 season.