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Ole Miss faces rainy forecast after Oklahoma game rescheduled
By Taylor Hodges,2 days ago
Reactions to the SEC’s decision to move Ole Miss and Oklahoma’s game from Saturday to Sunday have been predictable. Ole Miss fans have flocked to defend their team while Oklahoma fans are crying foul. Amongst all of that are questions about why the Rebels didn’t fly out of Memphis instead of Tupelo or hop on buses for an eight-hour drive. Because there are a lot of logistic travel experts all of a sudden.