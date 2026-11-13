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Texas Baseball signs 18 players as Longhorns build on Omaha run
By HornSports Staff,7 days ago
Texas baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle added 18 high school signees to the program Thursday morning in a class that Baseball America and Perfect Game both rank No. 2 in the nation. Ten of the signees are pitchers, and the group also includes a catcher, four infielders, a utility player and four outfielders. Eight are from Texas, five are from California, and Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Iowa and Kansas each send one. “They are talented players who have the work ethic, character and competitiveness we look for at Texas,” Schlossnagle said. “We believe each of them has the ability to make an impact on our program, both on and off the field.”