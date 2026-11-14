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GAME DAY: No. 6 Texas Longhorns versus No. 21 LSU Tigers
By HornSports Staff,13 days ago
No. 6 Texas goes into one of college football’s loudest stadiums Saturday night with its playoff spot on the line. The Longhorns (7-2, 4-2 SEC) will face No. 21 LSU (6-3, 3-3) at Tiger Stadium at 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC. It will be Texas’ first game in Baton Rouge since 1953. Texas has won three straight, beating Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Missouri, and has put itself in control of its own postseason path. LSU is coming off a 31-13 home loss to Alabama in its home finale week. The Tigers know a fourth loss would likely end their playoff hopes.