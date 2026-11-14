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AI training and clear policies went with teacher confidence but not cheating worries, CWU survey finds
2 days ago
In this survey, clear AI policy and useful training went with higher teacher confidence and had no measurable link to morale or cheating worries. To address integrity concerns, the authors suggest focusing on how assignments and assessments are designed, alongside discipline-specific guidance. English teachers reported the most integrity worry (83.7%)...