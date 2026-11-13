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Microsoft outage disrupts work and gives some a chance to unplug
By NPR,10 days ago
Microsoft says it is seeing broad recovery and stability following a massive outage of its Outlook email system and other applications yesterday. The company says it was a technical issue not related to AI agents. The outage hit millions of Microsoft users in more than 70 countries. NPR workplace correspondent Andrea Hsu hit the phones to find out how people weathered the disruption.